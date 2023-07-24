Back To School–Most Parents Can’t Wait!

The last thing kids want to be thinking about in July is going back to school, but more than half of parents can’t wait for it, according to Office Depot’s annual Back-to-School survey. 58% of parents polled said they’re looking forward to the next school year. Even two-out-of-three teachers admit to missing their students over the summer and nearly half of them say they look forward to the school year. The survey also found that about 39% of parents have already begun their back-to-school shopping and expect to spend around $225.