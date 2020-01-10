Dentists across Minnesota to offer free care for Give Kids a Smile

(Minneapolis, MN) – Minnesota dentists will offer free dental care to children in need this February.

Appointments can be booked now for Give Kids a Smile event on Feb 7 and Feb 8. The Minnesota Dental Association has over 1,200 dental professionals volunteering at nearly 100 clinics across the state.

To find a participating clinic, parents should call 211 or visit mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.

The public can also support the Give Kids a Smile program by texting SMILE25 to 20222 to make a $25 donation.

Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 78,000 children and donated services valued at more than $23 million over the past 17 years to Give Kids a Smile.