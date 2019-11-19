Fire damages Mankato residence

(Mankato, MN) – A home was damaged in a fire that broke out near Old Town Monday morning.

A release from Mankato Public Safety says crews responded at 10:49 a.m. to a blaze on the 500 block of North Second Street near East Spring Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the upstairs of the residence was on fire and extinguished the flames.

There were no injuries. Damages were estimated at $115,000.

The fire remains under investigation

