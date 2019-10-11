New Ulm motorcyclist critically injured in Chippewa County crash

(Marshall, MN) – A New Ulm man suffered critical injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. in Chippewa County.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Craig Lund was southbound on Highway 23 in Lone Tree Township when his Harley Davidson collided with a Dodge Caravan that was making a right-hand turn onto the highway from County Road 1.

The driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Paulette Frances Kortgard of Clara City, was treated for non-life threatening injuries in Wilmar.

Lund was transported to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol.

