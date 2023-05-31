Starbucks Switching To Nugget Ice

There’s a big change brewing at Starbucks, and it’s not a new seasonal latte. The coffee giant is changing the shape of the ice they use in their cold drinks. So long, ice cubes. Hello, ice nuggets. The new ice nugget machines will be rolled out to all locations over the next few years. A spokesperson said, “As we continue to innovate and make investments in the Starbucks Experience for our partners (baristas) and customers, we are introducing new machines that make nugget ice to select stores this year.” Starbucks says it has already tested out its drinks with nugget ice and found that the response has been “resoundingly positive.” Starbucks also likes that the new machines require less water to make the ice.